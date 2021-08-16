LAPD seeks information on stabbing suspect at anti-vaccination protest

Police think a black-clad man stabbed another man at a protest on Aug. 14, 2021. (LAPD)

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an alleged stabbing at Saturday’s anti-vaccine protest near Los Angeles City Hall.

The stabbing occurred at about 2 p.m. near First and Spring streets, and the suspect used a knife or similar sharp object to stab a man in the upper right chest area, police said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Fire Department took the victim to a local hospital in critical condition, police added.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Area detectives are seeking information about the suspect, who appears in photos provided by the department to be a white or Hispanic man with long blonde hair.

In the photos, the suspect is wearing a black bandana, black hoodie, black skinny jeans with holes in the knees and white tennis shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Area Detective Cheng at 213-996-1248. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.