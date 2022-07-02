The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a person in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area last month.
The June 20 attack at Somerset Drive and Coliseum Street took place about 4:30 p.m., when a man followed the victim from the Crenshaw/Expo Metro Station and “tackled the Victim into bushes, and sexually assaulted Victim,” the LAPD said in a press release.
The victim called for help, and a passing bicyclist intervened, causing the man to flee north on Somerset, police said.
Police said the man is likely in his 20s and is about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, black shirt with large white undershirt, black shorts, white socks and black shoes. He was also carrying a gray backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call sexual assault detectives at 323-290-2976. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.