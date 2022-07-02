Police are looking for this man in connection with an alleged sexual assault on June 20, 2022. (LAPD)

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a person in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area last month.

The June 20 attack at Somerset Drive and Coliseum Street took place about 4:30 p.m., when a man followed the victim from the Crenshaw/Expo Metro Station and “tackled the Victim into bushes, and sexually assaulted Victim,” the LAPD said in a press release.

The victim called for help, and a passing bicyclist intervened, causing the man to flee north on Somerset, police said.

Police said the man is likely in his 20s and is about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, black shirt with large white undershirt, black shorts, white socks and black shoes. He was also carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call sexual assault detectives at 323-290-2976. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.