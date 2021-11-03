LAPD seeks man who robbed Northridge Macy’s, slashed security guard

The LAPD provided this photo of a man who stole perfume from a Macy’s in Northridge and slashed a security guard on Oct. 29, 2021.

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Macy’s in Northridge on Friday, slashing a store employee in the process.

At about 9 p.m., the man was caught stealing women’s perfume from Macy’s at 9200 Shirley Ave. by a loss-prevention employee. The man then pulled out a knife and cut the employee in the face, “barely missing his eyes,” according to a release from the LAPD.

The robber, a man who appears to be about 6 feet tall and to weigh about 190 pounds, is most likely between 22 and 25 years old, police said.

Police added that the man was wearing a black hoodie with a Boss logo on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Barone at 818-832-0874.

To submit information anonymously, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.