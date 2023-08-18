The LAPD released footage of a man accused of taking an injured woman’s wallet on Aug. 8, 2023.

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested the person they say knocked out an 86-year-old woman, but they’re looking for another person who was apparently not involved in the attack but stole the woman’s wallet while she laid unconscious on the ground.

The Aug. 8 attack at about 2:40 p.m. in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood of South Los Angeles sent the woman to a local hospital in critical condition, and police arrested a suspect in the battery that day, the LAPD said in a news release.

Surveillance video from Metro bus No. 1957 on Line 204 showed multiple people standing around the incapacitated woman, including one man in a New York Yankees jacket, a dark beanie, dark pants and gray shoes. The man appears to be in his 40s or 50s and had a mustache or goatee.

Despite the attempts by multiple people to intervene, the man reaches down to the woman’s body multiple times, ultimately grabbing her wallet and walking away, the video shows.

“The Victim had no independent recollection of the incident due to a head injury,” the release said.

Anyone with information about the wallet theif is asked to call Detective Jonathan Moyers at 213-359-3707.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

To report information anonymously, call the Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.