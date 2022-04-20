Detectives are looking for a man accused of robbing and stabbing a passenger on a Metro train platform.

Around 5 p.m. Feb. 12, patrol officers responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 11600 block of Avalon Boulevard at the Metro Green Line, the Los Angeles Police Department said Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they were told that a victim was transported to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

Detectives then obtained surveillance video that captured the stabbing.

Prior to the robbery, the victim and the suspect were inside the train. When the train stopped at the Avalon platform, the suspect snatched the victim’s cell phone out of his hand and exited the train, police said.

The victim chased the suspect onto the platform and engaged in a physical struggle over the cellphone. The suspect then stabbed the victim and fled in an unknown direction, according to LAPD.

The suspect is described as a 14-to-20-year-old Black man with black hair who is about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs between 120-150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-colored blue shirt with an anime graphic design on the front, blue jeans and two-tone colored shoes.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detective Lopez at 213-972-7931. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.