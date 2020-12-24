LAPD seeks more potential victims of man charged with 14 counts of sexual assault against a minor

Detectives are searching for more potential victims of a man charged with 14 counts of sexual assault against a minor, police said Wednesday.

Antonio Carlos Diaz appears in a photo released by LAPD on Dec. 23, 2020.

Prosecutors have filed the felony charges against Antonio Carlos Diaz in connection with crimes that took place between 2008 and 2013, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The agency released photos of Diaz Wednesday, after investigators arrested him in Ohio a day earlier.

According to Cleveland-based TV station WKYC, Diaz is a 60-year-old resident of Twinsburg Township, which is located about 25 miles outside of Cleveland. LAPD contacted Summit County authorities, who discovered electronic evidence related to the sex crimes alleged, WKYC reported.

The station reported Diaz was arrested at his home after detectives carried out a search warrant that led to the discovery of the evidence.

According to LAPD, investigators believe there could be other underage victims sexually assaulted by Diaz. Police have not released any other details about the crimes alleged or where they occurred.

Anyone with information can call LAPD Detective John Eastburn at 818-832-0918 or Detective Ruben Arellano at 818-832-1167. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can be made to 877-527-3247.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.