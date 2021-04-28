LAPD seeks other victims of man charged with sexually abusing children as young as 2

Los Angeles police detectives on Wednesday asked for help to locate other potential victims of a man who has been charged with sexually abusing multiple boys, including at least one who was a toddler at the time.

An investigation into Juan Ramon Sanchez, now 44, began when several victims recently came forward to allege they were molested by him in the Mission Hills area between June and December 1994, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release. Inmate records indicate he turned 18 that June.

Two more victims were later identified, both of whom lived in Lancaster when they allege the incidents occurred in 2002, according to the release.

In each case, Sanchez is suspected of inviting underage boys into his home and molesting them. The victims ages ranged from 2 to 17 years old, and included runaways and foster children who lived at the residence, police said.

On Feb. 16, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed a total of 26 counts against Sanchez, including lewd acts upon a child, oral copulation, sodomy of a person under 14 and continuous sexual abuse, all felonies.

Sanchez was arrested in Las Vegas eight days later, after an extradition warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was booked into a Los Angeles jail on March 18 and is being held on $3.1 million bail, according to inmate records.

LAPD detectives believe the suspect may have victimized other children, as he was also known to babysit. Anyone with information about Sanchez, or is possibly a victim, is urged to call Detective Stieglitz at 818-838-9804, Detective Malinowski at 818-838-9971 or Detective Steward at 818-838-9975.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-222-8477 or going to the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.