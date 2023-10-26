The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the driver of a blue pickup truck who fled the scene of an East Hollywood collision last month.

The Sept. 20 crash at Western and De Longpre avenues occurred at about 6 a.m., after which the driver fled without stopping to help or identifying themself.

Since then, police have been unable to find the truck, which resembles a 2020 Nissan Frontier, police said in on X, formerly Twitter.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Traffic Detectives at 213-473-0221 or 213-473-0222.