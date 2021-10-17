LAPD seeks public’s help after woman killed in South L.A. hit-and-run

A hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles left a woman dead Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The fatal encounter began with a minor crash between two vehicles at about 11:20 p.m. at Manchester and Normandie avenues.

One of the drivers involved in the collision fled the scene and headed north on Normandie Avenue “at a high rate of speed,” police said in a release.

During the attempted escape, that driver struck a woman who was walking in a crosswalk at Normandie Avenue at 83rd Street, police said.

The driver kept going, though their vehicle became disabled at 79th Street and they fled on foot, heading west down 79th Street, police said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the woman dead at the scene; her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Traffic Division Detective Flannery or Officer Pollard at 323-421-2500.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to lacrimestoppers.org.