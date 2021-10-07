LAPD seeks public’s help after man shot and killed in East Hollywood

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public’s help in its investigation of a shooting that left a man dead in East Hollywood last month.

Around 3 a.m. Sept. 10, officers responded to a call of shots fired with one victim down near the 4500 block of Hollywood Boulevard, the department said in a news release Thursday.

Police arrived to find the victim, identified as 33-year-old Kareem Johnson, unresponsive. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Johnson was exiting his vehicle when “unknown suspects” approached and shot him, LAPD said.

The motive for the fatal shooting remains unknown, police said.

Detectives learned during the investigation that there were several people who may have observed the incident. The victim’s family and LAPD are asking the public to help solve the crime.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Central Bureau Homicide investigators at 213-996-4170. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.