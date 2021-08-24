LAPD seeks public’s help in identifying assailant in downtown stabbing

Editor’s note: This post contains video that some viewers may find disturbing.

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a man who appears in video to have stabbed another man on Aug. 14 in downtown Los Angeles.

In security video released by the LAPD Tuesday, the man can be seen approaching another man inside a business in the 600 block of South Broadway at about 11:20 a.m.

The assailant reaches into his pocket, pulls out what appears to be a knife and stabs the other man in the torso before quickly walking away from the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department. He was treated for his injuries and released, police said.

Police are seeking the attacker as part of an assault with a deadly weapon investigation.

The assailant is believed to be a Hispanic man between 30 and 35 years old, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds, police said.

In the video of the stabbing, the assailant has medium-length black hair and is wearing a blue button-up shirt, jeans and what could be hiking boots, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Area Officer Ramirez at 213-996-1846. On weekends or after business hours, tipsters can call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

To report tips anonymously, call 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.