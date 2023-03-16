The LAPD supplied this image of an SUV, top, that was used in an alleged fatal hit-and-run in Palms on Feb. 26, 2023.

The Los Angeles Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators identify the hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in Palms last month.

The Feb. 26 collision occurred around 1:15 a.m. when a compact SUV headed west on Venice boulevard hit a pedestrian lying in the roadway of Robertson Boulevard, police said in a news release.

The victim, who was outside of a crosswalk when he was struck, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital after the collision.

The driver of the SUV, which might be blue in color, fled the scene and did not stop to help or identify themselves, police said. Video of the suspected vehicle is available on the LAPD’s YouTube channel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 213-473-0234. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can also be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.