LAPD seeks public’s help to ID hit-and-run driver who fatally struck pedestrian in Watts

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the driver of a vehicle who fatally struck a pedestrian in Watts and fled the scene without rendering aid Friday night.

A 62-year-old man was crossing Central Avenue, just south of 112th Street, at about 10:30 p.m. when an unidentified vehicle traveling northbound on Central Avenue struck him and fled the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Police said a second vehicle that was also traveling northbound on Central Avenue struck the victim, but the driver remained at the scene.

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to members of the public that can provide information leading to the identification or arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Gerald Chavarria at 323-421-2500, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Those calling after hours can reach the South Traffic Division’s Watch Commander at 323-421-2570. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).