LAPD seeks public’s help to ID woman suspected of trying to carjack 81-year-old man

The Los Angeles Police Department released this photo from Sept. 22, 2021, hoping to get the public’s help to identify the woman suspected of attempting to carjack a man in Harbor Gateway.

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a woman suspected of attempting to carjack an 81-year-old man in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of L.A.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, a woman attacked the 81-year-old man and attempted to steal his truck in the 1300 block of West 214th Street, LAPD said in a news release.

The man was parking his truck in front of his house when the woman knocked him to the ground, took his keys and attempted to take the vehicle, according to police.

The victim was able to engage a kill switch on the vehicle, preventing it from being taken, LAPD said.

The woman fled the location on foot and is described as being white with blonde hair, 5 foot, 1 inch to 5 feet, 3 inches, 140 to 150 pounds and 20 to 30 years of age.

The man only suffered minor injuries from the attack, LAPD said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Harbor Area detectives at 310-726-7900 in reference to LAPD report number 21-05-14232. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.