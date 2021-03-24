LAPD seeks public’s help to identify Fairfax armed robbery suspects

LAPD released surveillance video and is seeking the public’s help to identify three people accused of a robbery in the Fairfax neighborhood of Los Angeles on March 22, 2021.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify three people, and their getaway driver, accused of an armed robbery in the Fairfax neighborhood of Los Angeles, officials said Wednesday.

Around 1:40 p.m. Monday, three people approached a victim, who was walking with his girlfriend on the 7600 block of Melrose Avenue after dining at a nearby restaurant, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The alleged suspects physically assaulted the victim and demanded his property, police said. One of the three produced a handgun and took the victim’s belongings, including a gold necklace which he was wearing at the time.

The three men are described as being Black, between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, according to LAPD.

They fled the location in a red four door sedan with a fourth getaway driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective S. Azmy at 213-922-8229. During non-business hours or on the weekends, call 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The suspects are described as 3 Black males between the ages of 20 and 30 years. The suspects fled the location in a red four door sedan with a fourth getaway driver. Anyone with information on these crimes is urged to call Wilshire Robbery Detective S. Azmy at (213) 922-8229. pic.twitter.com/JgI0MM5YK6 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 25, 2021