LAPD seeks public’s help to identify man accused of various assaults in San Fernando Valley

Stills from surveillance video of a man allegedly involved in various assaults in the San Fernando Valley were released by the The Los Angeles Police Department on March 19, 2021.

Detectives released surveillance video Friday, requesting the public’s help to identify a man involved in various assaults in the San Fernando Valley.

In the most recent known incident, a victim was walking her dog on a Sherman Oaks sidewalk around 8:20 p.m. March 9, when someone approached her from behind and grabbed her by the neck, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. The man threw her to the ground and “assaulted her by punching her and attempting to strangle her,” police said.

The assailant stopped the attack when a passerby intervened. The suspect then fled on foot through an alley located south of Ventura Boulevard and east of Murrieta Avenue, investigators said.

The same man is also believed to have assaulted victims in two other incidents.

The first incident occurred Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. in the 13400 block of Moorpark Street in Sherman Oaks.

The second incident occurred Feb. 12 at 8 a.m. in the 13000 block of Ventura Boulevard in Studio City.

The alleged suspect is described as a Black man who is about 25 to 35 years old, police said. He is 5 foot, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has been seen wearing a hooded red Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and red shoes.

Police released surveillance video in an effort to have the public help identify him.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact LAPD Detective Kropfl at 818-374-0085. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 323-846-6553 or 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

LAPD’s Van Nuys Division needs help in identifying a suspect involved in various assaults.



The 1st incident occurred on Feb 9th @ 5 PM in the 13400 block of Moorpark St. The 2nd incident occurred on Feb 12th @ 8AM in the 13000 block of Ventura Blvd. pic.twitter.com/QGw2jEDLRZ — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 20, 2021