LAPD seeks public’s help to identify man suspected of attempted murder in Northridge carjacking

The LAPD released surveillance footage in an attempt to identify a man suspected of attempted murder during a Feb. 2, 2021, carjacking,

Detectives are seeking the public’s helps to identify a man suspected of shooting a person while attempting to carjack him in Northridge earlier this month, officials announced Wednesday.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 8500 block of Reseda Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers determined the victim was shot during an attempted carjacking.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, and he is now in stable condition.

LAPD released surveillance video of the suspect, showing a masked man going up and down a set of stairs. Police say he is suspected of attempted murder.

He was described by authorities as being about 25 to 30 years old, Hispanic and having black hair, measuring around 5 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown plaid long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective D. Tumbleson at 818-832-0609. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.