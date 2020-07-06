LAPD seeks tips after 19-year-old dies in drive-by shooting in Wilmington

The Los Angeles Police Department pleaded for the public’s help Sunday in the investigation into the killing of a 19-year-old man gunned down in Wilmington hours earlier.

Daniel Felipe Delgado was driving eastbound along the Pacific Coast Highway near Drumm Avenue around 1:45 a.m. when multiple rounds were fired from another vehicle, according to LAPD.

Delgado was shot and later taken to a nearby hospital by first responders, police said. The 19-year-old died from his injuries.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle has been described as silver but its make and model are not known.

LAPD released a statement on the investigation early Sunday evening, calling for tips from the public several hours after officers first responded.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can reach LAPD detectives at 310-726-7884 or 310-726-7887.

Calls during non-business hours can be made to 877-527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.