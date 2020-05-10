LAPD seeks tips in investigation of fatal shooting in Pacoima

The Los Angeles Police Department pleaded for tips from the public Sunday in the investigation of a fatal shooting in Pacoima.

Officers responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon in the 13200 block of Cornelius Street at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, according to LAPD. They found Davon Pledger, a 26-year-old Van Nuys resident, lying on the ground and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to LAPD, a preliminary investigation indicates Pledger was standing in front of a home when a dark-colored sedan drove up. Both the passenger and driver got out of the car and fired multiple rounds, striking him several times.

The car then fled in an unknown direction, police said.

As the search for the suspects continues, detectives are reaching out to the public for leads.

Anyone with information can reach LAPD Detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925. Calls during non-business hours should be directed to 877-527-3247.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.