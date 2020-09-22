LAPD seeks to ID 2 men wanted in death of 23-year-old shot in Pacoima

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying two men they believe are responsible for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old man in Pacoima earlier this month.

The two assailants asked the victim, Rony Jovel, if he had any gang affiliations before one of them shot him, police said.

The shooting occurred about 5:30 a.m. Sept. 13 in what LAPD said was the 12500 block of De Garmo Avenue in Pacoima, where Jovel was waiting for a ride alongside a friend. Neither of them have gang ties, police said.

Two men — described only as Black in a statement released by LAPD Monday — pulled up to Jovel and his friend in a white sedan.

Police said one of the men fired at Jovel with a handgun before driving away in the white sedan.

Paramedics responded to the scene and took Jovel to a local hospital, and he died three days later, police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at 818-374-9550.