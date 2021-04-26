LAPD seeks van in Los Feliz hit-and-run that severely injured teen

Police on Monday released surveillance video of a van being sought in connection with a hit-and-run collision that left a 15-year-old pedestrian severely injured in Los Feliz last week.

The teen was struck while crossing southbound on Prospect Avenue at Talmadge Avenue around 11:25 p.m. last Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The force of the collision “caused the pedestrian to be catapulted into the air,” an LAPD news release stated. The van then fled eastbound on Prospect without stopping to help the teen, police said.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of severe injuries, police said. The 15-year-old was last reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities have released footage of the suspect vehicle, describing it as a white, full-size cargo van with dark horizontal molding right above the tires. The van’s front end and hood likely have some type of damage from the crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LAPD Central Traffic Division detectives by calling 213- 833-3713 or emailing 32010@lapd.online. During non-business hours, tipsters should dial 1-877-527-3247.

Those wishing to submit a tip anonymously can also do so via Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477 or going to the website lacrimestoppers.org.