A sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department has been charged in connection with a 2021 crash that left a motorist seriously injured.

Sgt. Ruby Aguirre, 37, faces one misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The crash occurred on May 6, 2021, when Aguirre was responding to a call of a pursuit. She allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Western Avenue and struck a sedan. The person in the car suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, officials said.

“Sworn police officers have a responsibility to obey all laws, particularly when they are on the job and in uniform,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “Fortunately, no one died in this instance but it will leave an indelible mark on the victim.”

Aguirre is set to be arraigned on April 17.