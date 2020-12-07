LAPD sergeant dies of COVID-19 complications

A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant died Sunday of COVID-19 complications.

Sgt. Fred Cueto was on the force for 22 years, the department said.

“He was known for always having a smile & being a consummate professional,” the LAPD said Sunday evening on Twitter.

As cases surge across L.A. County, the agency has seen an increase in recent weeks in the number of officers and civilian personnel testing positive for the coronavirus, Chief Michel Moore said at the Nov. 24 Police Commission meeting.

Sergeant Fred Cueto fought valiantly, but succumbed to the virus today. As we mourn the loss of one of our own, please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers tonight. Blessed are the Peacemakers. https://t.co/CPZCPDiHUa — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) December 7, 2020