LAPD sergeant dies of COVID-19

A Los Angeles police sergeant who worked nearly 23 years for the department has died of COVID-19.

Sgt. Patricia Guillen, who was assigned to the 77th Division, died Thursday, according to the department, which made the announcement in a post on social media.

“Our thoughts & prayers are with her loved ones,” the LAPD said Friday. “Patricia, we thank you for your service.”

Guillen was the fifth LAPD officer and seventh department employee to die from the coronavirus.

