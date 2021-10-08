LAPD shoots armed person who had taken hostage in downtown L.A.

Los Angeles police shot a person who they say took a hostage and barricaded themselves in a downtown Los Angeles high-rise Friday night.
Officer Tony Im, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, confirmed that an officer shot the suspect, who was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
The hostage is alive, but their condition was not available, Im said.
The suspect was armed with a gun, the spokesman said. No officers were hurt during the incident.
