LAPD shoots armed person who had taken hostage in downtown L.A.

Authorities response to investigate a police shooting in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2021. (KTLA)

Los Angeles police shot a person who they say took a hostage and barricaded themselves in a downtown Los Angeles high-rise Friday night.

Officer Tony Im, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, confirmed that an officer shot the suspect, who was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The hostage is alive, but their condition was not available, Im said.

The suspect was armed with a gun, the spokesman said. No officers were hurt during the incident.

