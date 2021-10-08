LAPD shoots armed person who had taken hostage in downtown L.A.

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Authorities response to investigate a police shooting in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2021. (KTLA)

Authorities response to investigate a police shooting in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2021. (KTLA)

Los Angeles police shot a person who they say took a hostage and barricaded themselves in a downtown Los Angeles high-rise Friday night.

Officer Tony Im, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, confirmed that an officer shot the suspect, who was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The hostage is alive, but their condition was not available, Im said.

The suspect was armed with a gun, the spokesman said. No officers were hurt during the incident.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News