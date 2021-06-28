A driver was taken into custody and hospitalized after being shot by police following a brief pursuit that temporarily shut down the northbound 5 Freeway in the Pacoima area Monday, officials said.

The pursuit began just before 10 a.m. near Branford Street and Dorrington Avenue in Arleta and ended a short time after on the Terra Bella Street ramp off the 5 Freeway, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Video from Sky5 showed the driver’s vehicle on a grassy field by the Terra Bella Street ramp surrounded by multiple LAPD vehicles.

Authorities confirmed that a police shooting occurred after the chase.

Paramedics arrived on scene, and Sky5 video showed first responders performing CPR on a person. The driver was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The northbound 5 Freeway was briefly closed in the area, but all lanes were reopened by 10:30 a.m.

No further details on the police shooting were immediately available.

