LAPD shoots driver at end of pursuit on 5 Freeway in Pacoima

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A driver was taken into custody and hospitalized after being shot by police following a brief pursuit that temporarily shut down the northbound 5 Freeway in the Pacoima area Monday, officials said.

The pursuit began just before 10 a.m. near Branford Street and Dorrington Avenue in Arleta and ended a short time after on the Terra Bella Street ramp off the 5 Freeway, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Video from Sky5 showed the driver’s vehicle on a grassy field by the Terra Bella Street ramp surrounded by multiple LAPD vehicles.

Authorities confirmed that a police shooting occurred after the chase.

Paramedics arrived on scene, and Sky5 video showed first responders performing CPR on a person. The driver was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The northbound 5 Freeway was briefly closed in the area, but all lanes were reopened by 10:30 a.m.

No further details on the police shooting were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News