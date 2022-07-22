At least one Los Angeles Police Department officer shot a person they were chasing in El Sereno on Friday evening, marking the third time in one day that a law enforcement officer in the Los Angeles area shot someone.

The LAPD shooting occurred at 6:51 p.m. near the intersection of Lansdowne Avenue and Drucker Street, where officers were in pursuit of a person armed with a gun, Officer Im of the LAPD said.

The person was struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department, Im said. Their condition is unknown.

No officers were injured, Im added.

Earlier Friday, at least one deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department fatally shot a person in Moreno Valley, and at least one South Gate Police Department officer shot a person whose condition remains unknown.