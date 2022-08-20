Police shut down an attempted street takeover in West Los Angeles before it could get started late Friday evening.

Jacob Rogers with ANG News captured video of Los Angeles Police vehicles converging at the intersection of Sawtelle Boulevard and National Boulevard, where hundreds of people had gathered, some with modified vehicles.

Rogers says officers at the scene requested backup and eventually cleared the intersection and a crowded gas station parking lot.

No arrests and no damage to businesses were reported.

Street takeovers have become an increasing problem in Los Angeles and elsewhere in Southern California, with some resulting in fatal crashes, shootings, and the looting of businesses.

On August 15, a street takeover mob ransacked a 7-Eleven in L.A.’s Harbor Gateway neighborhood.

Los Angeles Police vehicles converging at the intersection of Sawtelle Boulevard and National Boulevard to stop a street takeover. Aug. 19, 2022. (ANG News)