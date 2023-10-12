It is Day 6 of continued retaliations and airstrikes from Israel into Gaza, the land where over 2 million people live, with many areas turned into rubble. The death toll in Israel as a result of the attacks by Hamas continues to rise as well.

Many people across Southern California and the country are terrified after a terrorist threat began circulating on social media for Friday the 13th. Local law enforcement is preparing to step up their security as Hamas is pushing supporters to flood the streets for Global Day of Jihad.

Former Hamas leader Khaled Mashal recently called for a global day of anger in support of the Hamas attack on Israel that left more than 13-hundred Israelis dead.

“I think it’s very scary,” said John Paul, Los Angeles resident. “Terrorism is intended to be scary and I think they’ve succeeded in frightening a lot of people.”

While there have been no specific credible threats in southern California, local law enforcement including Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and L.A. Police Departments have put out statements confirming that they are aware of the threat and have added additional security at synagogues and other places of worship throughout L.A. County.

“We don’t have credible threats to this area right now, but that doesn’t mean somebody that’s working by themselves may see that and decide to take some action.” said Blake Chow, LAPD Assistant Chief. “We’re really asking everybody to be alert.”

A rabbi in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood who did not want to use his name for his family’s safety, says the terrorists will not win and encourages others to be strong.

“I feel more encouraged, more emboldened, more strong, more unified with my people,” he said. “There are some people naturally, they will be afraid and I tell them don’t be. I’m not afraid. Don’t be afraid. Be strong.”

Several school districts are also reassuring students and parents about Friday’s threats, including Las Virgines Unified and L.A. Unified School District.

“Our schools are safe.” LAUSD said in a statement. “We want to assure you that we are closely monitoring the situation and continuing to work with our civic and law enforcement partners, and will take appropriate and immediate action to respond to any and all threats to our learning communities.”