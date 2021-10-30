LAPD suggests safe practices for trick-or-treaters on Halloween

Halloween is Sunday, and while the holiday is often known for scares and sweets, trick-or-treaters should remain aware of their surroundings, as it’s not just ghouls and ghosts that pose a danger.

Last year, Richard “Richie” Martinez, then 3 years old, was struck by a hit-and-run driver while trick-or-treating last year in San Bernardino, and the Los Angeles Police Department want to make sure that’s not repeated.

Joseph Marrone of the LAPD said “every year, our concern is the young kids getting hurt.”

“We always suggest that you have a parent or guardian with you at all times, preferably in areas that you know. Also, any time you’re out there in the community, especially in dark hours, make sure you’re wearing reflective clothing,” Marrone said.