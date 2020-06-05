LAPD to hold vigil amid unrest over death of George Floyd

LAPD officers kneel in front of a cross in downtown Los Angeles on June 2, 2020. (KTLA)

The Los Angeles Police Department is holding a vigil with local religious groups Friday as protests continue across the country over longstanding issues of police brutality and the in-custody death of George Floyd.

The vigil is set to take place 6 p.m. in the courtyard of the LAPD Headquarters at 100 W. First St.

The department said the vigil is “in support of community solidarity.”

The event comes during a week of unrest across the city, which saw massive, largely peaceful demonstrations that at times were accompanied by vandalism and clashes with officers, prompting officials to enact a curfew for five days in the city.

Police have fired rubber bullets and used pepper balls and batons to disperse crowds and arrested hundreds still in the streets after curfew, stirring anger among protesters.

During a heated L.A. Police Commission meeting Tuesday, residents called on LAPD Chief Michel Moore to resign as they expressed their anger over the department’s response to the protests.

The protests also saw moments of solidarity between police and protestors, with several officers taking a knee at the request of the crowds.