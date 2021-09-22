LAPD to host virtual town hall meeting in wake of recent Melrose Corridor crimes

Residents in the Melrose Corridor area will get a chance to voice their concerns about a string of recent crimes along Melrose Avenue during a virtual town hall meeting hosted by the Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday.

The event will be held on Zoom and starts at 6:30 p.m. Those interested can join the meeting by clicking here.

A second virtual community meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and can be preregistered for by going to melroseaction.org/meetings.

The meetings were called in response to a series of armed robberies and other crimes taking place in the Melrose and Fairfax shopping areas in recent months.

Police Chief Michel Moore says that the overall number of robberies in the city is about the same as last year, but they are seeing a rising number of robberies involving guns, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The department has put more officers on foot patrols in the area and directed officers in cars to drive along the shopping corridor when not responding to calls for help, Deputy Chief Blake Chow told the Times.

If you can't make this hastily called meeting please join us for a @melroseaction's Virtual Meeting On Thursday September 23rd, 2021 at 7:30pm. Register for our meeting at https://t.co/NVG1CacQTq pic.twitter.com/f4sXVbYPmC — Melrose Action (@melroseaction) September 22, 2021