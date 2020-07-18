LAPD to release bodycam video amid outcry over violent clash with protesters, including man in wheelchair

Officers stand guard following a violent confrontation with protesters in downtown Los Angeles on July 14, 2020. (KTLA)

Police plan to release body camera footage showing a violent confrontation between officers and protesters in downtown Los Angeles that ended in three arrests, after social media videos of the incident sparked public outcry.

The L.A. Police Department said Friday that it will issue a critical-incident release “in the coming days” as a use of force investigation continues into Tuesday’s clash.

According to police, the incident began around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of Figueroa Street and Wilshire Boulevard, as officers were speaking with two women who “had shown indications of being in the midst of a mental health crisis.”

Officers were also working to detain 53-year-old L.A. man David Dixon, wanted on a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, after they spotted him pushing another man in the area, LAPD said.

As police were detaining the three — planning to hospitalize the women for a mental health evaluation — a group of about 50 protesters surrounded them and chanted, “Let them go,” according to the department.

That’s when a man not with the group sprayed water from a bottle onto the officers, which caused them to escalate the situation, protesters at the scene told the Los Angeles Times.

“The batons came out right away,” Charli Morachnick said.

Video shared by the group Active Advocate, which has been downtown protesting against police brutality for weeks, shows officers pushing over 33-year-old Joshua Wilson and forcing him from his wheelchair.

during a peaceful protest in LA this week the LAPD knocked a disabled man out of his wheelchair, and then they broke it. there is absolutely no excuse for this – it’s disgusting.

Another video shows other protesters attempting to assist a distressed Wilson as officers forcefully shove them away, striking at least one man with a baton.

LAPD alleges Wilson punched an officer in the face before they used force against him. The L.A. resident was treated for injuries and eventually taken into custody, after which police say they found a loaded firearm in a backpack that had been on his wheelchair.

Wilson was scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. They L.A. County District Attorney’s Office was unable to provide information on the outcome of his appearance.

A firearm allegedly found in a protester’s backpack sits on a police vehicle in this undated photo released July 15, 2020, by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Mario Chacon, a 30-year-old Glendora man, was also arrested after being swept up in the scuffle. LAPD alleges he tried to grab an officer’s baton when “another use of force occurred.”

Chacon was arrested after receiving medical treatment and is now facing a charge of battery on a peace officer. His arraignment has been rescheduled for Oct. 16, the DA’s office said.

Four LAPD officers were also treated for injuries, the department says.

Morachnick told the Times that the protesters were “fiercely nonviolent,” and she doesn’t understand why police escalated the situation.

“We were unarmed. We were holding signs. We were saying chants. And we were met with riot gear, batons and forceful shoving,” she said.

Another demonstrator, Cailin O’Brien, said officers “showed no remorse after tossing a man in a wheelchair onto the ground and after slamming this young man with a baton, sending him onto the floor with a seizure.”

Chacon was released without bail under the countywide $0 bail order, while Wilson was released Thursday after posting $35,000 bail.