LAPD: Transient man attacks 2 women near West Hollywood

Two women were the victims of separate assaults at the hands of a transient man, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD put out a public notice Tuesday night regarding two attacks that happened earlier in the day in the West Hollywood area.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a woman was walking in the 800 block of N. Vista Street near the Fairfax neighborhood when she was assaulted by a man who police believe is a transient in the area.

The woman told police the man had pushed her into a garage, but she was able to quickly get away safely.

About 15 minutes later, another woman was attacked on the 7600 block of Hampton Avenue in West Hollywood by a man who matched the description of the earlier suspect. She told police the man pushed her into her apartment, but when she screamed for help, the man ran off.

The suspect has been described as a man in his 30s, Black, wearing dark clothing and carrying a bag.

Anyone with information about the man suspected in these attack should contact local law enforcement.

LAPD said runners and walkers should try to exercise in pairs and should always be aware of their surroundings.