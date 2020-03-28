LAPD tries to prepare for officers calling out sick as some test positive for coronavirus

In March 2020, LAPD Lt. Jay Hom helps assemble kits consisting of an N95 mask, work gloves and nitrile gloves for field officers to protect themselves from exposure to the coronavirus. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

While the number of infected Los Angeles police officers remains relatively small compared with their counterparts in New York City, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said he is prepared for the coronavirus to potentially sicken more of the force.

So far, 22 officers and civilians have tested positive and have been self-quarantined at home. The department has been taking measures to limit the spread and avoid numbers like the New York Police Department, where more than 230 officers tested positive and about 10% of the department is calling in sick.

Moore said in recent weeks his leadership team as been setting up plan for scenarios under which 20%, 30% and even half the department calls in sick. These are worst-case scenarios, and officials do not think it will get that bad.

Officers in some locations this week began switching to 12-hour shifts to bolster the number of patrol cops and provide security at eight homeless shelters.

