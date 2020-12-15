LAPD union seeks to raise $10 million to fight layoffs and help political allies in 2022

Faced with the threat of layoffs and calls from activists to defund law enforcement, the Los Angeles Police Department’s largest union is looking to raise at least $10 million to fight the cutbacks and support its favored candidates in 2022.

The Police Protective League, which represents about 9,800 officers, mailed its members ballots last week asking them to donate $22 per paycheck for the next 48 weeks to help the union support its allies, attack those it views as enemies and inform the public of the dangers associated with eliminating hundreds of positions at the LAPD.

If approved, a portion of the “Protecting Our Profession” assessment would be used in part for the 2022 election, when candidates will be running for Los Angeles mayor, city attorney and as many as eight City Council seats. The funds could also go toward supporting candidates in Sacramento and fighting state and federal legislation, said union spokesman Dustin DeRollo.

“We’re offering our members a chance to make a choice,” DeRollo said. “They can get engaged and make an impact by taking political action — essentially giving up a lunch and a couple of coffees a week — or they can stand by and watch the abolishment of the police department happen. That’s a stark choice, but in today’s environment, it’s real.”

