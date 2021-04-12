LAPD video shows man with fake gun outside Pico-Union police station before officer shoots, wounds him

Video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows officers screaming at a man to drop a gun in front of the department’s Olympic Station one afternoon last month before he begins to lift it in their direction and is shot by an officer with a shotgun.

At one point in the video, which includes graphic images and profanity, the man — later identified as Nakiea Brown, 35, of Los Angeles — appears to tell officers to shoot him.

“I can’t help you with that in your hand!” an officer says.

“Shoot me then,” Brown appears to say back.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.