LAPD video shows officer applying tourniquet to man who blew off hand during Lakers victory celebration

An LAPD officer applies a tourniquet to a man who lost part of his hand when a firework exploded in it after the Lakers’ recent NBA title victory.(LAPD)

An incident in which Los Angeles police officers helped save the life of a man who they said accidentally blew off part of his hands with a pyrotechnic device after the Lakers’ NBA title victory earlier this month came into sharp focus Wednesday, when the LAPD published intense video from the scene.

The video — including body-camera footage — is largely from the viewpoint of an officer who applied a tourniquet to the man’s arm: Officer Christopher Gonzalez, a former Army Ranger, according to the LAPD.

“What starts as a night to celebrate champions … becomes an evening of chaos,” reads text at the start of the video, which the LAPD posted on Twitter.

The injuries suffered by the man, who was not identified, were first reported the day after the Lakers’ win, which drew a huge crowd downtown. The celebration devolved into clashes between members of the crowd, some of whom were throwing bottles at officers and damaging property, and police, who fired projectiles to clear the crowd — badly injuring several people.

Viewer Discretion Advised:



In policing there is one sure thing—no two shifts are ever the same. pic.twitter.com/l3S0895aUn — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 29, 2020