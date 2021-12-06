LAPD video shows security officer attacked with bear spray at Westfield Topanga Mall during flash mob theft

A video released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday shows a security officer at the Westfield Topanga Mall being attacked with bear spray during a flash mob theft last month, officials reported.

An organized group of thieves entered the Nordstrom store located at the mall in Canoga Park, LAPD said in a news released on Nov. 29.

In the video, a security officer can be seen walking in the store when he is suddenly sprayed by a man in a hoodie. The security officer fell to the floor then got back up on his feet.

LAPD officers responded to the mall that day, but so far no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing investigation.

Any with information about the assailant in the video is asked to contact Los Angeles Police Department’s Topanga Robbery Detective Mayes at 818-756-3520.