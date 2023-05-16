Sky5 captured video of a man being stung by a swarm of bees that shut down a residential neighborhood in Encino on May 15, 2023. (KTLA)

A Los Angeles Police Department volunteer is on the mend and recovering in the hospital after he was attacked by a swarm of bees in Encino Monday.

The unidentified volunteer was stung multiple times as he tried to help with traffic control in a residential neighborhood that was actively being terrorized by a swarm of aggressive bees.

It happened around 5 p.m. on the 17100 block of West Adlon Road.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene for a report of a swarm of bees that had stung at least one person. Police later responded and began closing down roadways and urging residents to stay indoors.

Video from Sky5 showed the man directing traffic before he was forced to retreat away after several bees began attacking him, stinging him several times in the face and eyes. He swatted at the cloud of bees before losing his balance and falling head first onto the roadway.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment and a local beekeeper was able to move the problem bees away from the residential neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the LAPD released an update about the volunteer’s condition, in which it said he suffered multiple bee stings and a fractured eye socket. He’s receiving further treatment and is currently in stable condition, officials said.

The beekeeper who responded to the scene said the behavior of those bees was unusual, as they are not typically aggressive. He theorized that the hive may have started in a home’s attic or wall space and had been growing for quite some time.

Bee and wasp stings can cause major health complications and even death for those who are allergic or have other medical conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 62 people die from bee and wasp stings in America each year.