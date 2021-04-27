LAPD wants nearly $67 million more in funding, more officers to comply with recommendations for improving response to civil unrest

Los Angeles police officials want nearly $67 million more in funding and about 50 additional officers to comply with dozens of recommendations for improving its response to protests and other civil unrest.

The estimates, which were detailed in a report from LAPD Chief Michel Moore and are expected to be discussed by the civilian Police Commission on Tuesday, drew a quick backlash from LAPD critics. The protests that exposed the LAPD’s shortcomings, they pointed out, were in large part fueled by demands that police funding be reduced, not increased.

“This is the absolute opposite of what we should be considering,” said Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles. “We should be pulling funding away from them, not pouring funding into them.”

Most of the increased funding — $53 million — would be earmarked for ongoing training for officers, including on the use of projectile weapons in crowd control settings, according to the report. Nearly $4 million would be used to create a new bureau focused on responding to large protests and other major events, while more than $2.2 million is needed for an outreach team tasked with building relationships with protest groups, police said.

