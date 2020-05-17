LAPD wants to test every person arrested for coronavirus

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Nick Ferara checks the address for his next food donation drop with other officers on April 29, 2020, outside LAPD Harbor Station in San Pedro. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Police Department wants to give a rapid-result test to everyone its officers arrest to check for the coronavirus and are pushing city officials to secure the equipment to do so.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore told the police department’s civilian oversight body that he has asked City Hall to secure a rapid-result testing system capable of determining within 15 minutes whether people are infected with the coronavirus.

Such systems exist, though their accuracy has been questioned.

Right now, jails are testing all new arrivals, but results take days to come back, Moore said. The delayed results give the department a “backwards look” at exposure, but rapid-result testing would provide real-time data that could help the department isolate sick detainees, keep others incarcerated in local jails safe and quickly alert officers to any potential exposure, Moore said.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.