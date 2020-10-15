LAPD warning residents after string of armed robberies of pedestrians in Westside and Central L.A.

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man suspected in a series of robberies that targeted people who were walking or jogging alone at night in Westside and Central Los Angeles.

The man was armed with a handgun, which he fired in at least two of the robberies, police said.

The string of robberies spanned the neighborhoods of Mar Vista, West Adams, Picfair Village, Westchester, Mid-Wilshire, Carthay Circle, Beverly Grove, Fairfax, Crestview, Faircrest Heights and Palms, police said.

Most of the men and women targeted were alone in the street between 8 p.m. and midnight. The man mainly took people’s cellphones, LAPD said.

The robber has a grey truck and is described as being a Black man in his 20s, according to the department.

LAPD advised residents to try to stay in well-lit areas, avoid walking alone at night and be careful when being stopped for directions.

Those who feel like they’re being followed should head to a well-populated area, police said. And if confronted with a robber, “Give up your property, don’t give up your life.”

Police did not report any injuries associated with the robberies and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives Masrden and Matsuda at 213-486-6840.

LAPD Alert, there's a Robbery suspect, in a gray truck, targeting pedestrians in the West Side area. pic.twitter.com/wB7qsfiwsN — LAPD Pacific (@LAPDPacific) October 15, 2020