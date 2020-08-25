LAPD will keep testing tether restraint meant to immobilize suspects from a distance

The BolaWrap 100 is demonstrated on LAPD Chief Michel Moore on Dec. 9, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Los Angeles police will continue testing a tether restraint designed to help immobilize suspects from a distance — known as the BolaWrap — after an initial six-month pilot program produced too little data to gauge the tool’s overall effectiveness.

At the department’s request, the Police Commission unanimously granted a 180-day extension to the program during its meeting Tuesday morning.

Since the initial 180-day pilot began in February, LAPD officers have used the BolaWrap a total of nine times. It was deemed “effective” in six instances.

According to an LAPD report on those incidents provided to the commission, successful deployments helped take various suspects into custody, including a naked man running through traffic, a suspect wielding a pipe, a suspect with a knife, and an arson suspect.

