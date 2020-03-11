LAPD working to keep officers healthy amid fears coronavirus could impact first responders

Several LAPD officers are seen outside the station in this undated photo. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

One of the biggest concerns as coronavirus spreads is the impact it could have on first responders, potentially reducing the number of officials able to handle emergency service.

The Los Angeles Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, is already working to help prevent its officers from getting sick though a series of new guidelines and procedures.

Los Angeles Police Asst. Chief Horace Frank said all patrol officers and officers likely to come into contact have been issued a kit consisting of multiple sets of gloves, a bacteria protection mask and goggles.

Officers are directed to use all three items when during a response or public contact they learn of a possible individual with the virus.

