LAPD’s Hollywood Division breaks daily record for arrests, mostly for curfew violations

Police officers arrest people after a store was looted in Hollywood on June 1, 2020, after a third day of protests and looting throughout California. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division broke its daily record for arrests on Monday after peaceful protests over police brutality and the death of George Floyd ended with a series of looting incidents, mostly in Van Nuys and Hollywood.

Officers took at least 585 people into custody. Most arrests were for curfew violations, but officers detained 20 people on suspicion of looting and impounded 50 vehicles, a law enforcement source told The Times on Tuesday.

LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein said officials are still tallying arrest numbers from all areas of the city, which he notes will likely give a more accurate picture of total enforcement.

Demonstrations large and small occurred throughout California as the movement ignited by Floyd’s death showed no signs of slowing. An independent autopsy commissioned by Floyd’s family this week found he died of asphyxiation caused by neck and back compression after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on the handcuffed man’s neck for several minutes.

