Authorities released these images of a man in his 30s suspected of robbing people at gunpoint on Mar. 15, 2023 in Larchmont Village (LAPD).

Residents and business owners in Larchmont Village say they are shaken after two armed robberies earlier this week.

The robberies, one in the 4400 block of Beverly Boulevard and another in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue, occurred Mar. 15 between the hours of 9: 55 p.m. and 11:50 p.m., authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

Police said the suspect brandished a semi-automatic handgun and robbed victims of cash, debit cards, cellphones, tablets and designer handbags.

He is described as a Black male, approximately 30 years old, who is around 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants with black high-top shoes or tactical boots, as well as gray or blue gloves.

People in the area told KTLA there’s been a recent increase of similar crimes in the neighborhood destination, popular with residents for its retail shops and restaurants.

“Just the fact that it’s been kind of a common thing around here for a while…it’s been quite unfortunate,” said a man who works in a pet supply store in Larchmont Village that was burglarized in January.

He added that businesses in the area are trying to work together, sharing surveillance footage of the street after nearby break-ins.

LAPD’s Olympic Division has stepped up patrols of the Larchmont Village area as a result of the incidents.

Anyone with information about the robberies is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8577 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.