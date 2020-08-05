At least 2 stabbed in large brawl at Anaheim hotel

Police were at the scene of a large brawl Wednesday afternoon in Anaheim, where it was reported at least two people were stabbed and another two were arrested.

The Anaheim Police Department responded to the Cambria Hotel located on East Katella Avenue around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a brawl, the department said. They arrived to find 60 to 100 people in the middle of a fight.

Police said the fight was happening in the parking lot and in the lobby of the hotel.

At least two people were stabbed and transported to a hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Another two people were arrested at the scene.

Witnesses told KTLA the fight started over an incident at the hotel pool, when someone pushed a child into the water.

Raymond Brown, an 11-year-old who was at the pool at the time, told KTLA he playfully pushed his little cousin into the pool. His cousin accidentally fell on a group of girls.

“They wanted to try to fight us but we didn’t really do nothing. It was just an accident,” Brown said. “And then that’s when they tried to fight us and they all went to the basketball court, and then we got in the hotel and they just started throwing bottles and stuff at us.”

Police were still at the scene past 3 p.m., checking every hotel room to make sure no one was hurt or hiding out.

Sky5 was overhead around 2 p.m. as dozens of police could be seen at and around the hotel, and as ambulances lined the street.

Anaheim PD has responded to a hotel in the 100 block of E. Katella for a large brawl involving 60-100 people. The scene is not yet code 4. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/VRMcOa2WKO — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) August 5, 2020