No injuries after large construction crane collapses at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

No injuries have been reported after a construction crane collapsed outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the new home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, on Friday morning, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the incident shortly before 8 a.m. at the under-construction sports venue located in the 1000 block of South Prairie Avenue.

The large piece of equipment fell over after its boom was struck by another crane, which was being moved, according to the Fire Department.

A handful of people were around the cranes at the time, but no one was injured, fire officials said. There was no damage to the stadium.

Several cars and a nearby utility building were damaged, according to a department spokesman.

Aerial video showed the collapse occurred at a construction site in the parking lot on the east side of the stadium.

The incident was not expected to impact overall construction, officials said.

As of last month, the 70,000-seat stadium was 85% complete and is expected to be open before the upcoming National Football League season. It's first scheduled event is a Taylor Swift concert on July 25.

Future events include Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the NCAA national championship game in 2023 and the Summer Olympics in 2028.

The stadium is being privately financed by Rams owner Stan Kroenke; recent estimates place the total cost around $5 billion, according to the Associated Press.