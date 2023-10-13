More than 100 people and several cars took over a Rosemead shopping center Thursday night.

Sky5 was over the scene around 10:30 p.m. at the Rosemead Place Shopping Center just north of the 10 Freeway.

A crowd gathers outside the Rosemead Place Shopping Center on Oct. 12, 2023. (KTLA)

At one point, a crowd of people were standing around vehicles blocking the walkway and parking lot area outside an Ulta Beauty store.

The vehicles were revving their engines, causing fire to come out of the exhausts.

Another vehicle was burning rubber in the parking lot, leaving skid marks on the roadway.

There was no word on whether any arrests were made or citations given.